FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol announced one of their own has been promoted to sergeant and will be stationed in Jamestown, ND. Sgt. Nathaniel King will start his new position on Feb. 1.

King graduated from the highway patrol academy in early 2014 and was stationed in Jamestown for traffic enforcement.

