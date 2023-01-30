Frigid cold increases risk for people falling on ice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Subzero temperatures are hitting the Valley meaning there are more opportunities for people to come across patches ice on sidewalks and streets. Local hospitals say they are seeing more patients with injuries from ice-related falls.

Health experts say the number of injuries a person can get from falling varies on the amount of ice. The most common injuries are ankle, wrist, and elbow fractures. The severity of injuries can also range from non-sever to life-threatening.

Doctors say there are many things you can do to prevent yourself from falling.

“A wide stable base will give you a little bit more balance. Also, putting your hands on something,” said Dr. Sam Lindemeier, an orthopedic surgeon at Essentia. ”The more points of fixation you have when you are walking the more stable you will be.”

It is recommended to always check your surroundings and wear proper shoes such as snow boots. Ice cleats can also be useful. Also, be sure to remember to carry a cell phone in case you fall and need to call for help.

