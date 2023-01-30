Documents unsealed against man accused of sending nude and lewd texts to teen boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man police say drove his pickup into the pedestrian bridge on I-94 after being served with an arrest warrant earlier that day, is now in custody and the documents in his case have been unsealed.

51-year-old Robby Njos is charged in Cass County Court with one felony count of luring a minor by computer. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Newly unsealed court documents say investigators were alerted to Njos’ alleged activity in early November 2022 when a teen boy disclosed to his mom some texts he had received in the past from Njos. Documents say the boy came forward because there were rumors Njos was starting to send inappropriate texts and photos to other teens.

When police interviewed the victim, he stated he knew Njos as a ‘friend of a friend,’ and stated Njos’ behavior toward him started getting weird in the summer of 2020 when the victim was 16. Court documents say Njos was constantly asking the teen how his workouts were going and asked the teen to send photos to Njos so he could see his “gains.”

The victim then showed police a photo Njos sent him on Snapchat of Njos completely naked. Documents say Njos tried to make it seem like they were just sharing “bro photos.” The teen did not send photos back to Njos.

Documents say the victim also showed police a video Njos had sent of him masturbating, and allegedly asked the teen to send a similar video to Njos. The victim stated before Njos sent that video, Njos had visited the victim at work and dropped off a plastic bag with some candy, a $5 bill and a small container of lube inside. Documents allege Njos told the victim he wanted him to try the lube.

Documents details several other disturbing conversations Njos sent the teen that VNL is not including. Njos told the teen several times not to tell anyone about the messages and photos he was sending, court documents state.

When police contacted Njos on Nov. 5, documents say Njos denied knowing the teen or his family, and stated any photos or videos must have been sent to the teen by accident.

Official charges and a warrant for Njos’ arrest were filed in Cass County on the morning of Dec. 9. Authorities say Njos intentionally crashed his vehicle into a pillar of the pedestrian bridge heading eastbound on I-94 just before 6:30 p.m. that same day.

Njos spent several weeks in the hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash. He was arrested on January 27. He will be seen in court again on March 8.

