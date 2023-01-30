Coldest Morning of 2023 in Progress!

The Next 24 Hours:

Waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s for some and wind chills falling into the -40s to -50s in some places. Wind chills at this level can quickly become dangerous. They can cause frost bite within 10 minutes so exposed skin should be covered. The west wind will pick up a little bit after sunrise. We will still have clear skies.

By lunchtime, the westerly wind will have picked up in many locations and shifted to be out of the southwest. Some places might warmup to the positive side of zero, but for the most part, the area will be in the subzero range through most of the day. As the wind picks up, the wind chills will stay very low despite daytime heating.

By evening we will see a bit more cloud cover. Once the sunsets, we will be back in the deeps freeze. However, there will be a bit of a south wind that will result in warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Despite this warmer wind, we will still see wind chills in the negative 20s and 30s.

The Next Seven Days:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures continues on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits on both sides of zero.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday will see some warmer temps as will and we start a slow warming trend! The morning will still be cold - teens and 20s below zero - but the afternoon “warms” into the single digits on either side of zero. We can also expect a few more clouds as well. Our warm up continues on Friday! A south wind will bring clouds, but also slightly warmer air. We will still begin the day with temperatures in the negatives, though, but we will end with temperatures near 10°!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures in some locations in the south above zero! High temperatures will be near 20°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the low teens. The warming trend continues on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and a breezy south wind that could be strong at times.

