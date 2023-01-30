City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community.

The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will participate in discussions and activities led by city department leaders. At the end of the program, participants will graduate and be officially recognized at a City Council meeting. The graduates are then encouraged to apply for open positions on City advisory boards and commissions.

Individuals interested in enrolling in the program must be Moorhead residents. The academy sessions are on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. between March 7 and April 18 at the Hjemkomst Center. Enrollment is limited to the first 24 applicants. The application deadline is February 17.

For more information, visit the Citizens Government Academy webpage. Interested residents can apply by filling out the online application.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.