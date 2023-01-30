Cooking with Cash Wa
5 members of Minnesota Indian reservation charged with child abuse

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five members of the Red Lake Indian Reservation were charged with numerous crimes against a minor. According to court records, Trina Johnson directed the systemic torture, endangerment, neglect and abuse of the victim.

Trina Johnson was charged with child torture, child neglect, child endangerment and assault of a minor with a dangerous weapon. Four other people were charged with neglect and endangerment, which included three of Johnson’s sisters. Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia Johnson along with Bertram Lussier Jr. were noted as aiding and abetting in Trina Johnson’s crimes.

The report shows the victim suffered from physical, mental and emotional damage to their health. Here is a list from the court records of what occurred:

- Withholding of food to the point of starvation and malnourishment

- Forcing the victim to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time

- Depriving the victim of sleep

- Assaulting the victim with hands and objects

- Threatening and verbally abusing the minor

- Withholding necessary medical care

- Isolating the minor from the outside world

Records show the abuse possibly happened between January 1, 2021 to April 29, 2022.

