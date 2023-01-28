A Very Cold, but Sunny Weekend Continues

This Afternoon/Evening:

Get ready for the colder temps! Temperatures continue to slide as an Arctic airmass settles in. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Saturday afternoon for wind chills as low as -40.

We are currently seeing Sunny skies for much of the area. There are some clouds, but they are all confined to south of the I-94 Corridor on both side of the river.

Winds aren’t very impressive, but when combined with these cold temps, the wind can cause it to feel very, very cold.

Temperatures are very cold. Everyone is currently sitting below zero and will remain there through the weekend. Some places in the north are sitting in the negative teens!

Wind chills are even colder. A lot of the area is sitting in the negative 20s, and some are even in the negative 30s.

The Next 24 Hours:

Through the next few hours through the evening, we will see the clouds remain south of the I-94 Corridor. After the sunsets, our temperatures will fall into the negative teens for a lot of the area and those wind chills will be much lower.

Our early risers will wake up to temperatures in the negative teens or even negative 20s for some. There will be a bit of a westerly breeze that will pick up throughout the day.

By lunchtime, the westerly wind will have picked up in many locations, particularly in the west. Some places might warmup to the positive side of zero, but for the most part, the area will be in the subzero range through most of the day. As the wind picks up, the wind chills will stay low despite daytime heating.

By evening we will see a bit more cloud cover, but we will have mostly clear skies all day long. Once the sunsets, we will be back in the deeps freeze with some places seeing wind chills near -40°!

The Next Seven Days:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits on both sides of zero.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday will see some warmer temps as will and we start a slow warming trend! The morning will still be cold - teens and 20s below zero - but the afternoon “warms” into the single digits on either side of zero. We can also expect a few more clouds as well. Our warm up continues on Friday! A south wind will bring clouds, but also slightly warmer air. We will still begin the day with temperatures in the negatives, though, but we will end with temperatures near 10°!

SATURDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures in some locations in the south above zero! High temperatures will be near 20°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the low teens.

Fargo Seven Day Snapshot:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: -21. High: -6.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: -22. High: -3.

TUESDAY: A little warmer. Low: -12. High: 3.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: Low: -16. High: 2.

THURSDAY: Warming trend begins. Low: -11. High: 5.

FRIDAY: Warming trend continues. Low: -1. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Even warmer with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 3. High: 17.

