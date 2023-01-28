Temperatures Sub-Zero all Weekend

Saturday

Get ready for the colder temps! Temperatures continue to slide as an Arctic airmass settles in. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Saturday afternoon for wind chills as low as -40.

By morning, we will see a lot of locations with air temperatures in the teens below zero as some clearing mainly along and north of I-94 allows temps to fall.

Around lunch time, we will see mostly clear skies, some clouds will remain in the southwest but elsewhere it will be bright, sunny, and cold. High temperatures will struggle despite the sunshine. I call it deceptive sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the single digits below zero.

The brutal wind chills will stick with us through the evening and into the overnight period on Saturday. Temperatures again slide into the teens and possible 20s below into Sunday morning.

The Next Seven Days:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits below zero.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday is looking to be the end of our coldest temps for the time being and we start a slow warming trend! The morning will still be cold - teens and 20s below zero - but the afternoon “warms” into the single digits on either side of zero. We can also expect a few more clouds as well. Our warm up continues on Friday! A south wind will bring clouds, but also slightly warmer air. We will still begin the day with temperatures in the negatives, though, but we will end with temperatures near 10°!

Fargo Seven Day Snapshot:

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low: -15. High: -7.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: -19. High: -4.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: -21. High: -5.

TUESDAY: A little Warmer. Low: -17. High: 5.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: Low: -16. High: -3.

THURSDAY: Warming trend begins. Low: -11. High: 5.

FRIDAY: Warming trend continues. Low: -1. High: 9.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.