Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors.
We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community.
After having to close during Covid as Usher’s and re-opening under this new concept, and trying our damndest, it’s become too much.
The restaurant was located at 801 Main Avenue. They will be open Saturday from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Gift cards will need to be used by then.
