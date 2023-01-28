Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing

MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors.

We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community.

After having to close during Covid as Usher’s and re-opening under this new concept, and trying our damndest, it’s become too much.

The restaurant was located at 801 Main Avenue. They will be open Saturday from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Gift cards will need to be used by then.

