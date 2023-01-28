Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support

Michelle Carrera has been battling cancer since it was diagnosed in 2021.
Michelle Carrera has been battling cancer since it was diagnosed in 2021.(Michelle Carrera)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer.

“There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s a gas pedal to cancer,” said Carrera. “So here I am and it was less than a year later and there’s tumors.

Carrera was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and it has been an arduous journey for the 46-year-old. Rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries is what she has endured, but Carrera said her students keep her motivated to keep fighting on.

“It just brings me joy to be here with them.” said Carrera.

This is Carrera’s third time facing cancer. By her side through this has been the Emerado school district. As 46-year-old put it, they are all like one, big family.

“Of all the people who deserve to be healthy and live an amazing long life it is Michelle.” said Annie Rethemeier, who works at the school with Carrera.

Despite the hardships that she has faced, they all pale in comparison of what she wants. Carrera expressed her desire to see her youngest son, who is in Pre-K, to graduate one day.

“That would mean the world to me. To see my baby boy graduate.” said Carrera.

Even though the population of Emerado is just above 400 residents, Carrera has felt the support from school district, the community and her large family throughout this battle.

“People do care. That there is genuine people out here who really do have compassion and who are really loving and caring people.” said Carrera.

For more information on Carrera and her GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Magnusson
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
A car wash under construction in Fargo
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
Police lights graphic
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
Desire Kiadii
Court: Man breaks into Fargo church and watches porn, then GiGi’s Playhouse
NDHP vehicle hit near Argusville
NDHP patrol vehicle hit while assisting crash

Latest News

The Minnesota State Capitol is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020 photo in St. Paul, Minn.
Minn. House of Representatives pass bill aiming for state to be 100% carbon-free energy by 2040
6:00PM Sports Live Shot January 27
6:00PM Sports Live Shot January 27
10:00PM Weather January 27
10:00PM Weather January 27
10:00PM News January 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 27 - Part 2