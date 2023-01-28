Cooking with Cash Wa
Minn. House of Representatives pass bill aiming for state to be 100% carbon-free energy by 2040

The Minnesota State Capitol is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020 photo in St. Paul, Minn.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota House of Representatives passed bill HF7 that aims to have the state be 100% carbon-free energy for utilities by 2040. The bill was sent to the senate after a vote of 70-60.

“We know that this will be the most important action that we’ve taken as a state to date to address climate change,” said House Majority Leader Jamie Long-DFL-Minneapolis.

The bill is backed by Gov. Tim Walz as the senate will decide it’s fate on a later date. House Republicans are against the bill, stating the decision would be costly for consumers and renewable energy resources isn’t reliable enough to keep the lights on.

“We’re really putting Minnesota’s energy future, our economic future and our families’ future at risk,” said Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent.

The bill will hit the senate floor on Jan. 30.

