Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities.

They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and weighs 150 pounds. He has been known to enter a business—sometimes identifying himself as a 17-year-old named “Matthias Huglen”, and claims he was just robbed outside the establishment and would like to know where the security cameras are located.

Magnusson has provided a false police report number along with a fake names of FPD officers to the businesses. He makes an emotional appeal, which includes an untrue story of his life, and then asks for money. Magnusson has even been known to reach into the cash registers of businesses in an attempt to obtain money.

Magnusson currently has a warrant for his arrest related to these reports. If you come into contact with him, please call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center immediately at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.