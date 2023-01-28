Fargo Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in the 3500 block of 42nd St. S. on the morning of Friday, January 27.

Holden is 5′9″ with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a long black wool jacket, black pants and glasses. He may also be wearing a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information about Holden’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

