Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year.(California DMV, obtained by CNN)
By STEFANIE DAZIO and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year.

The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him, the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.

Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his pajama top and underwear.

The release comes after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists.

A state court judge Wednesday ruled there was no reason to keep the video secret.

The evidence includes portions of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call on Oct. 28, as well as video images from Capitol police surveillance cameras, body cameras worn by the two police officers who arrived at the house and video from suspect David DePape’s interview with police.

DePape has pleaded not guilty in ongoing state and federal cases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

