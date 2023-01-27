North Dakota House approves bill that would ban drag shows in public, near children

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota House of Representatives has approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows in public places or when kids are present.

One supporter of the bill calls cabaret performers who present programs in front of children “perverts” and says the bill aims to protect kids.

LGBTQ advocates say the approved bill suppresses freedom of expression.

The bill will now go to senate.

