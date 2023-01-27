Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

NDHP patrol vehicle hit while assisting crash

NDHP vehicle hit near Argusville
NDHP vehicle hit near Argusville(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Trooper’s patrol vehicle was hit while they were assisting a four-vehicle crash near Argusville, ND.

Officials say it happened around 7:00 pm. The NDHP Trooper was parked with the vehicle’s emergency lights on in the passing lane of northbound I-29. They say the vehicles involved in the crash were blocking this lane. The Trooper had left his vehicle to check if those in the vehicles were okay.

NDHP says a semi towing an empty cattle trailer came upon the NDHP vehicle. It hit the rear side and jack knifed into the median. Officials say northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for around 2.5 hours while law enforcement worked to investigate. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

No one was hurt in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayville
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
NDSU
NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’

Latest News

Eva Robinson
Cavalier teen prepares for junior Beargrease sled dog race
10:00PM News January 26- Part 2
10:00PM News January 26- Part 2
10:00PM News January 26- Part 1
10:00PM News January 26- Part 1
Cavalier teen to compete in Jr. Beargrease