Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Red River Valley Fair

Johnny Van Zant, front, and Michael Cartellone of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform prior to a NASCAR Cup...
Johnny Van Zant, front, and Michael Cartellone of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair made another concert announcement; rock and roll powerhouse Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the grandstands on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. and special presale opportunities will be announced next week. The fair says all ticket sales are final and no refunds or exchanges will be granted.

The Red River Valley Fair is happening from July 7-16, 2023. Other concert announcements include Dan + Shay and Jelly Roll.

