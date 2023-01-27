Cooking with Cash Wa
Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week.

West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023.

We reached out to WFPS about the route cancellations but we have not heard anything back. We also reached out to John Mclaughlin at Valley Bus, he says they have been made aware that some routes have been temporarily suspended due to driver availability issues.

He also adds that they to are having these issues due to multiple reasons such as medical and family related emergencies, planned vacations, and low unemployment rates in the area making it difficult to source and train new drivers, adding that with these situations on certain days it is not simple and sometimes not even possible to cover all of these routes.

