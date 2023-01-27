FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blowing Snow for the Morning Drive, Gradual Improvement Today

FRIDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Friday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow will be tapering off from west to east but wind will still be quite strong in the morning leading to blowing snow and a tough morning commute. Areas that saw rain/mix overnight topped with snow will be extra slick! Temperatures fall through the day Friday from morning teens into the single digits on either side of zero by midday. Even colder wind chills! The wind will gradually decrease by Friday evening.

The Next Seven Days:

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow continues during the overnight period, tapering off into Friday morning. As a result, we will see difficult travel in the morning. The snow will result in more widespread accumulations than what we have seen from our other snow chances this week. Winds will also be quite strong out of the north which will be much colder temperatures into our region. These temperatures will reach the single digits on Friday and continue to plummet as we move into the weekend as that Arctic airmass continues to settle in.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits below zero.

THURSDAY: Thursday is looking to be the end of our coldest temps for the time being and we start a slow warming trend! The morning will still be cold - teens and 20s below zero - but the afternoon “warms” into the single digits on either side of zero. We can also expect a few more clouds as well.

