Court: Man breaks into Fargo church and watches porn, then GiGi’s Playhouse

Desire Kiadii
Desire Kiadii(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a Down syndrome achievement center and then a church, where he watched porn.

Documents say police got a report of a burglary at GiGi’s Playhouse for the 3200 block of 20th St. S. on Jan. 13. Authorities say a man forced his way into the building and then left.

Days before the burglary report at GiGi’s Playhouse, authorities responded to a delayed burglary call at St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church in the 2800 block of 12th St. S.

Documents say an office door in the church was pushed open, and a laptop on a desk was left open with a porn website up. Authorities say the laptop also had a stain on the keyboard believed to be semen.

Authorities took DNA samples from the laptop to use for their investigation.

Later, police identified the suspected burglar in both cases as 20-year-old Desire Kiadii of Fargo.

Records show police went to the apartment of Kiadii and questioned him about what happened. Documents say Kiadii admitted to entering both locations and “appeared to eventually agree to watching pornography on the computer within” the church.

Kiadii is now facing several charges including felony burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

