Cavalier teen prepares for junior Beargrease sled dog race

FARGO, N.D. - The largest sled dog race in the lower 48 begins Sunday near Duluth, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Among the competitions is a 120-mile junior event with only a few competitors.

One of them is Eva Robinson, 16, of Cavalier, ND.

She was inspired to race competitively after a school assembly back in kindergarten.

“I was sitting in the crowd, and I decided I’m doing to do this,” she said. “I’m going to run the junior version. And they’re like ‘Yeah, OK sure.’”

“She was 5 so we were like ‘That’s nice, honey’. The next day, she’ll want to be a doctor,” explains her mom. “But she didn’t waver from that.”

Eva finished the junior Iditarod last year, and she won the junior Beargrease as a 14-year-old in 2021.

