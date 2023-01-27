Cooking with Cash Wa
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo.

Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.

Before officers arrived, the car took off.

At this time there is no suspect or any information being released about the vehicle in question.

