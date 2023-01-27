Arctic Air Settles in for the Time Being

This Afternoon/Evening:

Things are a bit cold here in Fargo, but other than that it’s a gorgeous day.

The roads are a bit of an issue in places thank to this morning’s precipitation. We managed to get up above freezing which caused some melting. The melt has since frozen and turned the roads into a bit of an ice rink, so be careful out there!

The winds have calmed down a little bit, but we are still dealing with wind speeds in the 15-30 mph range, but there are gusts over the 30 mph mark in places to the south and east, closer to the center of the low pressure. The winds will continue to dissipate, though, as we move later in the day.

The satellite is showing clearing skies over many of our Minnesota counties. Off to the west, however, we are seeing more clouds move in. These clouds will continue to move east which will give us a bit of a cloudy evening.

Temperatures are hovering around 10° with wind chills falling into the negatives for most of the area. These temperatures will continue to drop as a result of the cold, arctic air moving into our area.

The Next 24 Hours:

As we move through the afternoon, we will see the strong north wind continue for the next couple of hours before starting to taper off around sunset.

By evening, we could see some snow for folks in the south, but this would just be some brief flurries. Our temperatures will also continue to fall and wind chills could become an issue.

By morning, we will see a lot of locations with air temperatures in the negative teens as some clearing in the north allows temps to fall.

Around lunch time, we will see mostly clear skies, some clouds will remain in the southwest but elsewhere it will be bright, sunny, and cold. Wind chills could drop into the negative 30s for some at this time.

The brutal wind chills will stick with us through the evening and into the overnight period on Saturday. Care should be taken to remain indoors if possible.

Tomorrow morning we will see everyone below zero with wind chills in the the negative 20s or low in places out west.

By the afternoon, we will see negative single digits with sunny skies.

This next week will bring plenty of cold temperatures but at least it will be dry. The arctic temperatures will begin this overnight tonight ant continue though the weekend and through much of this next week. We will see highs in the single digits below zero and lows in the negative 20s on some nights. We will see a little bit of a warmup on Tuesday and then a larger warm up begins on Thursday.

The Next Seven Days:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits below zero.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday is looking to be the end of our coldest temps for the time being and we start a slow warming trend! The morning will still be cold - teens and 20s below zero - but the afternoon “warms” into the single digits on either side of zero. We can also expect a few more clouds as well. Our warm up continues on Friday! A south wind will bring clouds, but also slightly warmer air. We will still begin the day with temperatures in the negatives, though, but we will end with temperatures near 10°!

Fargo Seven Day Snapshot:

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low: -15. High: -7.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: -19. High: -4.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: -21. High: -5.

TUESDAY: A little Warmer. Low: -17. High: 5.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: Low: -16. High: -3.

THURSDAY: Warming trend begins. Low: -11. High: 5.

FRIDAY: Warming trend continues. Low: -1. High: 9.

