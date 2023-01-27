Cooking with Cash Wa
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker.

Matrix Fireworks, out of Wahpeton, discovered the theft earlier this month while inspecting its rural bunkers. Officials say after counting their inventory, Matrix found $23,000 worth of fireworks were missing. These aren’t regular fireworks. They’re classified as display fireworks, meaning they’re not for sale to the public. Display fireworks are used in large scale shows under the supervision of a trained pyrotechnician. The large-scale devices can become a safety risk to the public if mishandled or detonated incorrectly. The missing explosives have “Matrix Fireworks” on the packaging.

“There is a public safety concern given the potential for misuse of these explosives,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Our hope is that someone who knows about this theft will do the right thing and report what they know to avoid anyone being hurt from an accidental or nefarious explosives incident.”

If you have information about the incident, know who’s responsible for the theft, or can held lead to the recovery of the missing items, call ATF: 1-888-ATF-TIPS. You can also email ATFTips@atf.gov . Tips can be anonymous. If a reward is sought, a name and contact information must be provided. To be able to get the reward, your information must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible or in the recovery of the fireworks.

