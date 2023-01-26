Unglued 13th Annual craft fest returns to West Acres

Contests
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -West Acres mall is excited to announce the return of the the 13th annual Unglued craft fest. It is scheduled for the weekend of March, 10th and 11th. It will run from Friday at 4p.m. through 8p.m. and Saturday from 10p.m. through 6p.m. Admission is free for both days and a tentative schedule of events will come out in early February.

Plans for this year will include a Local Libations Lounge, free workshops on Saturday, and crazy talented artists to meet and shop from, plus an optional ticketed Craftiest Craft Lounge Friday night with more information to follow.

Both days you can also enjoy the Crafty Libations Lounge with cocktails, beer, wine, and cider available. Plus local DJs pumping the tunes and an expanded Young Makers Market on Saturday!

Closer to March you’ll start to find more info like their crafty schedule and vendor list here: www.ungluedcraftfest.com

