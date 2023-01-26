Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

More than 1,700 citations issued during Click it or Ticket campaign

North Dakota Click it or Ticket Campaign
North Dakota Click it or Ticket Campaign(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 1,782 citations were given out over the course of the campaign. Of those citations, 654 were for failure to wear a seatbelt an 27 were child restraint citations. There were a total of 729 speeding tickets.

Traffic stops also resulted in 152 other traffic citations such as disobeying traffic signals and equipment violations, 58 suspended/revoked license violations, one drug arrest, 17 citations for distracted driving, 12 search warrants served, and one DUI citation.

Data for 2022, shows nearly 65% of vehicle deaths in North Dakota were due to not wearing a seat belt. Law enforcement says seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent injury and death in a motor vehicle crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayville
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Ice palace Detroit Lakes, MN
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
Las Vegas
Group on Fort Berthold Reservation questions recent Las Vegas purchase

Latest News

NDT - 2023 Tax Season - January 26
NDT - 2023 Tax Season - January 26
NDT - Take a Look at This - January 26
NDT - Take a Look at This - January 26
NDT - Top Talkers - January 26
NDT - Top Talkers - January 26
NDT - Swanson Health Products - January 26
NDT - Swanson Health Products - January 26