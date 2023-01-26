More than 1,700 citations issued during Click it or Ticket campaign

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 1,782 citations were given out over the course of the campaign. Of those citations, 654 were for failure to wear a seatbelt an 27 were child restraint citations. There were a total of 729 speeding tickets.

Traffic stops also resulted in 152 other traffic citations such as disobeying traffic signals and equipment violations, 58 suspended/revoked license violations, one drug arrest, 17 citations for distracted driving, 12 search warrants served, and one DUI citation.

Data for 2022, shows nearly 65% of vehicle deaths in North Dakota were due to not wearing a seat belt. Law enforcement says seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent injury and death in a motor vehicle crash.

