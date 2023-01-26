Marcus Theatres rolling out Best Picture Passport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marcus Theatres is rolling out a Best Picture Passport. You can catch all ten films nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards, as well as the nominees for Best Live Action Short Film and Best Animated Short Film, for $40.

Each passport includes one digital code that allows access to one ticket to each movie. You can redeem your digital code on the Marcus Theatres website, by using our app, or at the theatre.

The passport is valid from February 24 through March 12. As a passport holder, movie-goers also can receive 20% off food and drink orders. The offer is valid at participating locations, including West Acres Cinema in Fargo.

The Academy Awards will be given out on March 12.

Best Picture nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“T’ar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Live Action Short Film Featuring nominees:

”An Irish Goodbye” - Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film Featurning nominees:

”The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” - Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” - João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” - Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” - Lachlan Pendragon

