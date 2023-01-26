Contests
Man and Baby Killed in Sartell Fire Identified, Recently Moved from Grand Forks

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARTELL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man and an infant were found dead inside an apartment after a fire broke out on January, 19th in Sartell, N.D.

Investigators were called to the scene of an apartment fire at 301 11th Avenue East in Sartell, N.D. at approximately 8:03p.m.

Upon arrival authorities evacuated the building and fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. That’s when they discovered a body of a male dead on the scene, and a four month old infant was found and transported to the hospital where she later died.

After securing the scene, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was notified to assist with the death investigation.

According to Police, the two found dead have been identified as 24-year old Caleb Allen Clark, and four-month old Hazel Kaloni Clark. Caleb Clark was found dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark’s death is being investigated as a homicide and the cause of death is still under investigation. Investigators discovered the two recently moved from Grand Forks, N.D. to Sartell, N.D.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was intentionally set within the unit and damage was contained only to that apartment unit.

Police say, there is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies: Sauk Rapids PD, Waite Park PD, Avon PD, St. Joseph PD, St. Cloud PD, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, MN BCA, Sauk Rapids Fire Department, St. Cloud Fire Department, MN State Fire Marshal, Metro Bus, Mayo Ambulance, and American Red Cross.

