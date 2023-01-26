Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral

This statue of Jesus was destroyed Monday night.
This statue of Jesus was destroyed Monday night.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus.

“We don’t want this to be a closed cathedral we want it to be open to all people at all times,” said Paul Braun, the director of communications for the Diocese of Fargo. “We just hope that people show the reverence and respect that they should for a house of God.”

The church said they have an open-door policy but it’s hard to imagine someone would do something like this. Police said 35-year-old Brittany Reynolds was behind the wreckage and the whole act was caught on camera.

This isn’t the first time the church has experienced vandalism. Two years ago, another statue of Jesus was spray painted black.

“In all these incidents we hope that the people who are part of that and do these things get the help they need and we pray for them.” said Braun.

The estimated cost to replace the statue is over $11,000.

“It’s a very unique statue it’s also an old one. So to replace it could be difficult and costly,” said Braun. “We are having somebody look at it to see if it can be repaired, but if it can’t be repaired we would like to replace it but that can be difficult.”

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Classic Touch
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Creative Strides
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints

Latest News

Jennifer Matter
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
13th Annual craft fest
Unglued 13th Annual craft fest returns to West Acres
FILE - Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
The Wonder Fund: North Dakota partnering with Kevin O’Leary for small business investment program
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity a priority at the Capitol