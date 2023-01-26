‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus.

“We don’t want this to be a closed cathedral we want it to be open to all people at all times,” said Paul Braun, the director of communications for the Diocese of Fargo. “We just hope that people show the reverence and respect that they should for a house of God.”

The church said they have an open-door policy but it’s hard to imagine someone would do something like this. Police said 35-year-old Brittany Reynolds was behind the wreckage and the whole act was caught on camera.

This isn’t the first time the church has experienced vandalism. Two years ago, another statue of Jesus was spray painted black.

“In all these incidents we hope that the people who are part of that and do these things get the help they need and we pray for them.” said Braun.

The estimated cost to replace the statue is over $11,000.

“It’s a very unique statue it’s also an old one. So to replace it could be difficult and costly,” said Braun. “We are having somebody look at it to see if it can be repaired, but if it can’t be repaired we would like to replace it but that can be difficult.”

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.