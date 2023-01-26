FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Final Clipper brings More Snow and Wind

Thursday - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

The day will start quiet and cold with morning lows in the single digits on either side of zero under mainly cloudy skies.

By the lunchtime hour we start to notice some changes as Clipper #3 this week sets its sights. The first change ahead of the snow will be the wind from the south. This southerly wind boosts our temperatures into the teens and 20s. Snow starts to move into our westernmost counties of eastern ND.

Snow will be fairly widespread by the evening commute time, and roads will be slick and snowy! Gusty winds continue and there may be areas of blowing snow. There will be a brief break in the gusty winds with a wind shift... but once winds shift northwesterly they ramp up stronger than before!

Overnight, the winds will be strongest with gusts over 40 mph at times from the northwest. Temperatures reach their peak around the midnight hour, and with these warmer temps comes the risk of changeover to wintry mix and rain. The greatest area for this concern is west of the Red River. Temperatures then fall for the rest of the night.

Friday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow will be tapering off from west to east but wind will still be quite strong in the morning leading to blowing snow and a tough morning commute. Areas that saw rain/mix overnight topped with snow will be extra slick! Temperatures fall through the day Friday from morning teens into the single digits on either side of zero by midday. Even colder wind chills! The wind will gradually decrease by Friday evening. Expect1 to 3 inches across most of the Red River Valley by the end of the event.

The Next Seven Days:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday will see the arrival of the third and final Alberta clipper of the week. The day will start quietly, but snow pushes in midday to our western communities, trekking eastward through the rest of the day and night. That will result in treacherous travel during the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will begin the day in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30° as a result of the strengthening south winds in front of the storm.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow continues during the overnight period, tapering off into Friday morning. As a result, we will see difficult travel in the morning. The snow will result in more widespread accumulations than what we have seen from our other snow chances this week. Winds will also be quite strong out of the north which will be much colder temperatures into our region. These temperatures will reach the single digits on Friday and continue to plummet as we move into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder. Morning lows will likely be -20s with highs in the single digits below zero.

