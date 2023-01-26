Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

FDA advisors meeting to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in...
FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in the U.S.(GAO via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine advisors from the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of COVID-19 vaccines - a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans have had their primary shots, just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisors are considering a shift to a once-a-year COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu vaccine.

The shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus and only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayville
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Ice palace Detroit Lakes, MN
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
Las Vegas
Group on Fort Berthold Reservation questions recent Las Vegas purchase

Latest News

FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
Justice Department seizes website of major ransomware gang
Fire officials said a 12-year-old boy remains hospitalized, while a 14-year-old boy has been...
Girl, 3, dies after Indiana apartment fire kills dad, sister
North Dakota Click it or Ticket Campaign
More than 1,700 citations issued during Click it or Ticket campaign
A worker guides a bin into position at a construction site, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami....
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?