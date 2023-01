FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the southside of Fargo.

It started around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. S.

Several crews were dispatched to the fire still on scene more than two hours after the original call came in.

Few other details are available.

