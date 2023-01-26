Cybersecurity a priority at the Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cyber security is essential: that’s especially true for the state government. Wednesday, representatives from North Dakota Information Technology demonstrated for lawmakers and state employees how they’re working to keep their information safe.

NDIT showed employees the dangers of phishing and discussed ways to create strong passwords.

“We’re down here to raise security awareness, both to the public and anybody who’s coming through the Capitol grounds, but also to our state senators and state representatives. Gives them a chance to talk to them about our mission to protect our citizen’s data that we’re responsible for with the state,” said Christopher Gergen, director of Cyber Operations for the State of North Dakota.

Christopher Gergen says the state gets up to 100 million cyberattacks from around the world every month.

