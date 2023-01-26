Contests
Car sends Minnesota driver flying after spinout and crash

Crash on I-694 in Minnesota.
Crash on I-694 in Minnesota.(MnDOT)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHOREVIEW, Minn. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Twin Cities driver got a double dose of bad luck on Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note.

MnDOT cameras captured the driver around 9:00 a.m. as he lost control while navigating a curve on I-694 near the Rice Street exit, spinning multiple times before hitting the ditch. (video courtesy @safetyvid)

As the man was outside the vehicle inspecting the damage, another vehicle spun out in the same place, sending that car careening toward the ditch as well. Video captures the second vehicle smashing into the dark sedan, sending the first driver flying through the air like a rag doll.

Amazingly the man suffered only minor injuries. Had he been on the other side of his car where the second vehicle made contact, the incident could have ended much differently.

