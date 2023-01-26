Car sends Minnesota driver flying after spinout and crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Twin Cities driver got a double dose of bad luck on Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note.

MnDOT cameras captured the driver around 9:00 a.m. as he lost control while navigating a curve on I-694 near the Rice Street exit, spinning multiple times before hitting the ditch. (video courtesy @safetyvid)

Stay in your car and don't get hit like this guy

(Incredibly, he was able to get back up.) #WX pic.twitter.com/cWOcvT2A64 — 🚔 MidWest Safety 🚔 (@SafetyVid) January 25, 2023

As the man was outside the vehicle inspecting the damage, another vehicle spun out in the same place, sending that car careening toward the ditch as well. Video captures the second vehicle smashing into the dark sedan, sending the first driver flying through the air like a rag doll.

Amazingly the man suffered only minor injuries. Had he been on the other side of his car where the second vehicle made contact, the incident could have ended much differently.

