Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the detached garage. When access was made into the structure fire, crews found a car parked inside, which was also on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but significant damage was sustained to the garage and the car.

The Grand Forks Fire Marshals investigated the incident and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to a faulty block heater cord. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle, with seventeen personnel. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.