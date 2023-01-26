Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the detached garage. When access was made into the structure fire, crews found a car parked inside, which was also on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but significant damage was sustained to the garage and the car.

The Grand Forks Fire Marshals investigated the incident and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to a faulty block heater cord. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle, with seventeen personnel. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Classic Touch
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
Creative Strides
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash

Latest News

School Choice
School choice bill raising eyebrows in Bismarck
Virtual Vigilance Part 2
More children abused and extorted online receive help from victim advocates in ND | Virtual Vigilance Part 2
6PM Sports January 25th
6pm Sports January 25th
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death - 6:00 PM
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death - 6:00 PM