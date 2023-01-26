Contests
Bodies of 2 missing teens found in water retention basin, police say

Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were found after they were reported missing.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin over the weekend.

According to the Mesa Police Department, a man walking his dogs on Jan. 21 spotted what he thought was a mannequin in the water. Officers responded and confirmed it was a body while finding another one about 10 feet away.

Police identified the bodies as 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar. Authorities said that based on evidence, the bodies appeared to have been in the water for some time before being discovered.

The department said the teens were listed as runaways from a nearby group home and were reported missing on Jan. 7.

KPHO reports the group home is operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc. Brad Miller, an attorney for the company, said the teens had a history of leaving group homes.

Miller said the teens were overheard talking about leaving the home on Jan. 6. According to Miller, staff tried to convince them to stay, but they left the next day.

The attorney said staff followed protocols and notified agencies that included Mesa police and the Arizona Department of Child Safety. The staff reportedly met with police again on Jan. 10 when the two did not return.

Miller added that Powerhouse is a state-licensed facility and that by law it cannot force children to stay.

Authorities said the medical examiner’s office is currently determining the teens’ cause of death.

Mesa police said anyone with further information can contact them at 480-644-2211.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

