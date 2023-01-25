White Bear Lake officer in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night

Samantha Fischer, Diane Sandberg (KARE11) - A White Bear Lake police officer is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot during an incident on Tuesday night.

According to officials, officers were trying to make an arrest in the 3100 block of Karth Road around 10 p.m. when the events unfolded.

During the arrest, police said shots were fired and an officer was struck. That person was taken to the hospital for surgery and is listed in stable condition, officials said.

No other details about the shooting have been released as of Wednesday morning.

Police said a suspect was in custody. Earlier in the night officials had asked for the public to stay away from the area but the latest information said there is no longer a threat to anyone in the area.

KARE 11′s Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported “major police activity,” including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.

White Bear Lake police said additional information about this incident will be provided throughout the day on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed on Twitter that the agency is involved in the investigation, standard in cases of shootings involving police officers.

