Wednesday Is Colder with a Break in the Snow

The Next 24 Hours:

Snow is tapering off, but a cold north wind is causing blowing and drifting snow and much colder air. We will see some places in the north with temperatures in the negative single digits while in the south east, we ill see temps near 20°. While colder than what we are used to for the past couple of weeks, these temperatures are still above average for this time of year.

As we move toward lunchtime, the winds will start to taper, but will still be pretty strong during the midday hour. Most places will see temperatures in the single digits, except those in the far east who will still be in the teens.

We will see a little bit of clearing skies during the evening, after sunset, that will result in temperatures falling quickly. As a result, temps in the east will be in the single digits on both sides of zero, while clouds in the west will result in warmer temps for folks in the Devils Lake Basin.

The Next Seven Days:

WEDNESDAY: As Wednesday comes, we will see some snow lingering into the morning hours. However, it is looking like the snow should wrap up pretty quickly. We will have cloudy skies through much of the day, though some clearing after sunset will result in a rapid drop in temperatures. Temperatures will begin the day on the chilly side and fall throughout the day. Most will stay in the single digits for most of the day, though some places will start in the teens.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday will see the arrival of the third and final Alberta Clipper of the week. With it, it will bring rain which will transition to ice and then snow. We aren’t looking at all that much in the way of accumulation, but the light snow in combination with the ice and wind will result in treacherous travel during the afternoon and into the evening. The system is expected to arrive during the late afternoon or early evening and continue overnight and into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin the day in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30° as a result of the south winds in front of the storm.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow ramps up during the overnight period and into Friday morning. As a result, we will see difficult travel in the morning. The snow will result in heavier accumulations than what we have seen from our other snow chances this week. Its a bit far out to pinpoint accumulations but the heavier snow should be further south than north. The winds will also pick up out of the north which will be much colder temperatures into our region. These temperatures will reach the single digits on Friday and continue to plummet as we move into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold. The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. The skies will begin partly cloudy and move toward overcast as a cold front approaches the area later in the evening. Thanks to this cold front, Wednesday looks to be colder.

FARGO SEVEN DAY SNAPSHOT:

Wednesday: Morning snow with overcast skies. Decreasing temperatures. Low: 6. High: 8.

Thursday - First Alert Weather Day: Rain in the afternoon transitions to snow and ice. Windy. Low: -3. High: 27.

Friday - First Alert Weather Day: Morning commute issues likely. Cold Temperatures Arrive. Low: 6. High: 20.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Arctic Blast. Low: -8. High -1.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Temperatures even colder. Low: -16. High -4.

Monday: Sunny with more arctic temps. Low: -18. High: -5.

Tuesday: Progressively cloudier throughout the day. Low: -17. High: -2.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.