Twins Winter Caravan in Fargo Wednesday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Twins Winter Caravan is coming back to Fargo on Wednesday, January 25.

You can meet Minnesota Twins players, get autographs, watch highlight videos and enjoy a ballpark meal. Tickets are $10.00. It’s happening at the Sanctuary Events Center at 670 4th Avenue North. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the program starts at 6:00 p.m.

The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is happening January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa.

At the caravan’s stop in Fargo, Twins fans will see Twins utility player Nick Gordon, infielder Jose Miranda and third base/outfield coach Tommy Watkins; and Twins broadcaster Kris Atteberry.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.