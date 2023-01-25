Contests
New oxygen therapy treatment for veterans in Cass County

Hyperbaric oxygen chamber
Hyperbaric oxygen chamber(Healing with Hyperbarics North Dakota)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Military veterans in Cass County have a new oxygen therapy option available at no cost. The Veterans Services Office is partnering with Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota, which is an out-patient hyperbaric therapy center, to offer new treatment options.

It is for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression, concussions and traumatic brain injuries. Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota has been offering hyperbaric treatments since 2018 and say they are eager to help veterans in the area.

Due to recent changes in the Department of Veterans Affairs, grants are now available for veterans with any treatable ailment. With this support veterans receive initial consultation, up to 30 hyperbaric oxygen treatments, and follow-up consultation upon completion of the 30 treatments at no cost.

If you are interested, contact Cass County Veterans Services Officer Chris Deery at deeryc@casscountynd.gov or 701-241-5756. More information can also be found by here.

