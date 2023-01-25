MnDOT reveals finalists in snowplow-naming contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Voting is now open for the third annual Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Some of this years finalists include: Blizzo, Clark Blizzwald, Scoop! There it is, and Blades of Furry. You can find the full list of the 60 finalists and cast your vote here.

Voting is open through Friday Feb. 3 and you can select up to 8 of your favorite names.

This year Minnesota received more than 10,400 name submissions back in December.

The eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located will be announced in Early February.

