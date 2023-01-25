Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties.

Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st.

Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug Taskforce, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth Tribal police departments, Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard County sheriff’s offices are all working to respond to overdoses and identify those supplying and selling these illicit drugs.

If you have any information on drug sellers or their suppliers you are asked to contact the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force at 218-333-8130 or by submitting a tip on their website. Any information will be confidential and will be used for law enforcement purposes only.

