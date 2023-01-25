Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

Overdose
Overdose(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/Pexels/DEA)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties.

Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st.

Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug Taskforce, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth Tribal police departments, Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard County sheriff’s offices are all working to respond to overdoses and identify those supplying and selling these illicit drugs.

If you have any information on drug sellers or their suppliers you are asked to contact the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force at 218-333-8130 or by submitting a tip on their website. Any information will be confidential and will be used for law enforcement purposes only.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Classic Touch
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
Creative Strides
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints

Latest News

Hyperbaric oxygen chamber
New oxygen therapy treatment for veterans in Cass County
NDT - Zulily - January 25
NDT - Zulily - January 25
NDT – Cares for Kids Radiothon - January 25
NDT – Cares for Kids Radiothon - January 25
NDT - Top Talkers – January 25
NDT - Top Talkers – January 25