Commercial dishwasher starts small fire in MSUM dining hall

The university sent an email to students and staff notifying them of the incident.
Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the campus. A campus-wide scavenger hunt is one of the icebreakers on campus.(Minnesota State University Moorhead)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - Kise Dining Hall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a commercial dishwasher started a small fire.

The university sent an email to students and staff notifying them of the incident. They say the fire started around 9:15 a.m. The dining hall was closed down for about two hours. The email states some dining services will be limited.

If students have any dietary restrictions due to an allergy, they are encouraged to ask for a dining hall manager to help accommodate their needs.

No word if there were any injuries.

