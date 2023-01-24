Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash

NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian.

The crash report says an SUV with four people inside was heading west when it lost control, crossed the center line, and crashed into a semi.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake, MN, was taken to the Willmar hospital for his injuries. The back-seat passengers were thrown from the SUV during the crash. Everyone’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Authorities say the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

