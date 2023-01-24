Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Talking to loved ones about their mental health

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In December, the 988 Crisis Lifeline answered 48% more calls and 1400% percent more texts from people battling with their mental health compared to the same time in 2021. Experts say while more people are turning to the hotline for help, there are things you can do to help a family member or friend deal with their burdens.

Statistics show 80% of those who died by suicide talked about it with a loved one or friend about one week beforehand.

Discussing mental health with a loved one can be uncomfortable, but health professionals say, you temporary discomfort of the conversation may be what can keep someone from harming themselves.

Experts say don’t hesitate to ask direct questions.

“Being very direct about it. Are you having thoughts of harming yourself? Asking the question in different ways to gauge what this person is thinking about right now. Remembering that asking somebody about suicide does not increase their risk of dying by suicide,” said Jeanna Scheffler, the director of clinical services at Prairie St. John’s.

It’s also recommended to not use sarcasm or to be judgemental when having the conversation.

Now that winter is in full effect, it may be time to check in with those you love as the cold weather can be really hard for those dealing with mental health struggles.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health resources are available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo business owner to premier on “The Bachelor” tonight
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
Fatal Crash
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND

Latest News

MENTAL HEALTH- JANUARY 24
Mental Health - January 23
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
Police line tape
Discussions at Valley City State University: Gun violence and prevention
10:00PM Weather January 23
10:00PM Weather January 23