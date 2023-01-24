Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk coming to The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk will be live in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m.

This concert is hosted by EPIC Events. Tickets for this performance will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 27th at Ticketmaster.com. Presale for this show will go on sale 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25th through Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 p.m. Tickets will increase $10 the day of the show. This event will be RAIN OR SHINE and tickets are non-returnable.

Since their debut on “Star Search” in the early 1980′s, Sawyer Brown has gone on to release 23 studio albums with more than 50 chart singles. In addition to the band’s success on country radio, the group has taken home CMA, ACM, CMT and MCN awards. Sawyer Brown is a five-man band including singer Mark Miller, keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, lead guitarist Shayne Hill, bassist Jim Scholten, and drummer Joe Smyth.

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs, and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.

