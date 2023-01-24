Contests
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes

Ice palace Detroit Lakes, MN
Ice palace Detroit Lakes, MN(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year.

“Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little rebuilding time,” organizers told Valley News Live.

When Valley News Live talked with volunteers in 2022, crews were working from dusk until dawn to harvest ice from Detroit Lake to build what some call Polar Fest’s main attraction. Last year, each block of ice was 20 inches thick and more than 600 pounds. Nearly 2,000 ice cakes were harvested to construct the palace and an ice maze.

In 2022, the castle had a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24′ deep, which was the largest to date. The frozen structure also featured a throne and professionally carved ice sculptures.

Polar Fest will continue this year with more than 50 events happening around Detroit Lakes between February 10-26, including fireworks on the ice February 11 and 25. You can enjoy Bonspiel, the Poles N’ Holes Fishing Derby, cross country skiing, live music at Detroit Mountain, and much more.

You can find a full schedule of Polar Fest activities here.

