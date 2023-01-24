Fast Sweep of Snow Tuesday. More Potent System for Friday...

The Next 24 Hours:

This morning, another Alberta clipper is sweeping through our area. This snow will be more notable than Monday’s round, but the fast-moving nature of these systems will mean not much accumulation. All areas have a shot at some snow with a quick ~1 inch possible for some. The snow will cause some issues for the morning commute, especially for areas in eastern ND where the snow started earlier.

By lunchtime, the snow will be moving across the Red River and moving into Minnesota. Folks in Minnesota will see a south wind, while all of us except those in the very far north along the International Border will be in the 20s. For those in the north, your temps will be in the teens.

By the evening, most of the snow will be wrapping up, though we still could see some stray, hit-or-miss, snow showers throughout much of the evening and into the overnight period.

The Next Seven Days:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens to low 20s for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, and we’ll see more scattered to isolated snow sweep through. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day. As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow early and continued overcast. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a while. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day.

THURSDAY: The cooler air arrives Thursday. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits to low teens. Another Alberta Clipper could be hitting the region with, you guessed it, another chance of snow. This snow is going to be the evening to late hours Thursday, but as well as into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow ramps up during the overnight period and into Friday morning. As a result, we will see difficult travel in the morning. The snow will result in heavier accumulations than what we have seen from our other snow chances this week. Its a bit far out to pinpoint accumulations but the heavier snow should be further south than north. The winds will also pick up out of the north which will be much colder temperatures into our region. These temperatures will reach the single digits on Friday and continue to plummet as we move into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold.

FARGO SEVEN DAY SNAPSHOT:

Tuesday: Snow with an Alberta Clipper arriving. Cloudy skies. High: 26.

Wednesday: Morning snow with overcast skies. Decreasing temperatures. Low: 5. High: 15.

Thursday: Heavy snow band arrives with rain and snow. Low: -1. High: 23.

Friday: Morning commute issues likely. Cold Temperatures Arrive. Low: 6. High: 28.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Arctic Blast. Low: -8. High -1.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Temperatures even colder. Low: -16. High -4.

Monday: Sunny with more arctic temps. Low: -15. High: -5.

