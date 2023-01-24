Contests
EGF man pleads not guilty to dangerous weapons charges

Michael James Powers
Michael James Powers(Tri-County Corrections)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks Man has pleaded not guilty to two dangerous weapons charges stemming from an incident in early December 2022 where he admitted to shooting at squirrels in his yard.

Michael James Powers faces one felony count of Reckless Discharge of Firearm Within a Municipality and a misdemeanor count of Recklessly Handle or Use. He pleaded not guilty to both charges during his court appearance on January 24, 2023.

Court documents say officers were dispatched to a home in East Grand Forks on December 4 after the homeowners noticed bullet holes on the back of the house that appeared to be from a BB. They also noticed a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom and found a bullet on the window ledge inside the room.

Officers inspected the home and noted at least four bullet holes in the siding. They were able to remove two .22 caliber rounds from the siding using a tweezer. Officers say the bullet found inside the boy’s bedroom was also a .22 caliber round. A total of six rounds hit the house; five in the siding and one in the window.

When officers went to Powers’ home, he admitted that he was shooting at a red squirrel on top of his bird feeder and had missed. Court documents say Powers told officers he has been shooting at the bird feeder for a couple of years now and he would like to talk to the neighbor to “make it right.” Powers also told officers if he knew he was hitting the house, he would have stopped.

Powers was released from jail after posting $500 cash bail in December. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 14.

