Discussions at Valley City State University: Gun violence and prevention

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gun violence and prevention has been a hot bed for discussion in the U.S. for many years. At Valley City State University, people were asking what can be done to combat it.

“None of us want our kids to be dying this way. None of us want to see teachers or students afraid to go to school.” said Cheryl Biller, the community outreach for North Dakota chapter for Moms Demand Action.

“Is there something we can do in terms of legislation. I don’t know what the answer is but I’m hoping though at least can begin to figure out the answer.” said Kay Kringlie who is part of the ‘What is going on in the World’.

According to Moms Demand Action, 110 people are killed in gun violence everyday, across America. Not all of those are examples of violence against others. The group said 84% of gun deaths in North Dakota are ruled suicide.

“Moms Demand Action is not anti-second amendment, we don’t want to take people’s’ guns away. We just simply want them safe and secure so that they can’t be used again by certain people who in that moment of crisis would use it wrongly.” said Biller.

The discussion at VCSU was kickstarted by the incident in Virginia where a teacher was shot by a six-year-old student.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.